Fun at the Montour Delong Community Fair

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Community fairs are a great way to have fun this summer and there are plenty of them to choose from. The Montour Delong Community Fair runs all this week near Washingtonville.

Before the Montour Delong Community Fair opens for the day, the rides, games, and food stands are quiet, but walk back to the barns, and that's a different story. Kids were busy getting their livestock ready for competition.

"Basically, take care of them and clip them up, make them look good for the show," Courtney Shuman explained.

The fair near Washingtonville started Monday and kids competed with their livestock all week.

"It's a lot of work because you have to take care of all the animals here and then you got them all back at home, too," Madison Burleigh said.

It's the 81st year for the Montour Delong Community Fair. It's an inexpensive way to have fun. Admission is free and parking is $5.

"It's wonderful. There's a nice breeze running through. It's a beautiful day," Keith Smalley said.

Keith Smalley, his wife, and 2-year-old grandson Nolan were kayaking earlier in the day. They stopped by the fair afterward.

"On the way over, we saw that it was operational, so we figured it was a good opportunity to get him out and see some animals," Smalley said.

Organizers say the fair gets busier at night, but preparations are done during the day.

The Montour Delong Community Fair kicks off at 4 p.m. each day and runs through Saturday.