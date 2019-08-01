Fun at the Montour Delong Community Fair

Posted 4:02 pm, August 1, 2019, by

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Community fairs are a great way to have fun this summer and there are plenty of them to choose from. The Montour Delong Community Fair runs all this week near Washingtonville.

Before the Montour Delong Community Fair opens for the day, the rides, games, and food stands are quiet, but walk back to the barns, and that's a different story. Kids were busy getting their livestock ready for competition.

"Basically, take care of them and clip them up, make them look good for the show," Courtney Shuman explained.

The fair near Washingtonville started Monday and kids competed with their livestock all week.

Related Story
A Fair Day: Newswatch 16 Is Coming to a Fair Near You

"It's a lot of work because you have to take care of all the animals here and then you got them all back at home, too," Madison Burleigh said.

It's the 81st year for the Montour Delong Community Fair. It's an inexpensive way to have fun. Admission is free and parking is $5.

"It's wonderful. There's a nice breeze running through. It's a beautiful day," Keith Smalley said.

Keith Smalley, his wife, and 2-year-old grandson Nolan were kayaking earlier in the day. They stopped by the fair afterward.

"On the way over, we saw that it was operational, so we figured it was a good opportunity to get him out and see some animals," Smalley said.

Organizers say the fair gets busier at night, but preparations are done during the day.

The Montour Delong Community Fair kicks off at 4 p.m. each day and runs through Saturday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.