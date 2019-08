× Deadly Police Shooting in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A man firing a gun into the air was shot and killed by police in Allentown.

Allentown’s chief of police says early this morning the man was seen on surveillance video walking down the street shooting.

He was confronted by police. The chief says he refused to drop the weapon and instead aimed it at officers. Police then opened fire. Authorities say an officer was hit in the leg by shrapnel during the gunfire.

He is expected to be okay.