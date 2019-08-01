× Baker Tilly Holds Annual Stewardship Day

SCRANTON, Pa. — On any other weekday morning, Gina Pitoniak would normally be heading to work at Baker Tilly in Clark Summit. But on this day, her office looks a little different. She and three other colleagues from Baker Tilly arrived bright and early to St. Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen in Scranton to volunteer their time.

“Our company basically shuts down to go out and serve local charities within our community, so we’re all excited to do this every single year,” explained Pitoniak. “For me, it’s very humbling. I enjoy doing it, I enjoy talking to the people here that volunteer every day, learning their stories.”

Baker Tilly is a consulting firm with offices across the United States. Employees nationwide are volunteering their time Thursday as part of their annual stewardship day.

“It gives me a chance to go out into the community and to help others. It’s amazing to me that this kitchen does this every single day. We were out there scrubbing tables, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘this happens every day.’ People give selflessly just to help the community,” said Tara Smith.

This is the fourth annual stewardship day for Baker Tilly, and those who volunteer their time say it’s always rewarding to give back to the community.

“It makes me feel great, you know, it makes me feel like I’ve given something back today, and although I have to go back to work after this, I’ll feel good about today,” added Smith.

“I don’t think that we all realize how many people there are that are down and out and can use a helping hand now and again,” said Pitoniak.

Employees of Baker Tilly will also be donating their time at the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton, the Weinberg Food Bank, the Luzerne County Head Start, and the Wilkes-Barre YMCA.