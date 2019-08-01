Auto Shop Giving Back to Pocono Mountains United Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An auto shop in Monroe County is giving back to the Pocono Mountains United Way.

Paying for your oil change and tire rotations at Best Auto Service Center near Tannersville won't just help the business, but also a local nonprofit -- the Pocono Mountains United Way.

The shop is hosting a month-long fundraiser. A portion of sales will go to the nonprofit that helps so many people here in the Poconos.

"Every oil change we do or oil change and tire rotation, we will be donating $5 and $10. This is our fourth or fifth year doing it for them," said Tom Sforza.

Managers tell Newswatch 16 they do between eight to ten tire rotations and oil changes a day, so by the time the month is over, those numbers really add up.

"If everyone did a little, it would add up to be a lot. We feel that helping the United Way out helps them and other nonprofits and it comes back to us," Sforza said.

Bill Daniels from Saylorsburg came into the shop to make his oil change appointment. He's happy his money is going to more than just tuning up his car.

"I try to do what I can and I'm happy to be here working with these guys doing what they can," Daniels said.

Last year, Best Auto raised $1,000. Owners are hoping to bump that number up this year.

The fundraiser wraps up on August 31.

You're encouraged to make an appointment before showing up for work on your vehicle.