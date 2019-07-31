Video Vault: Russell Bufalino Sent to Federal Prison in 1982

Posted 9:07 pm, July 31, 2019, by

The trailer for "The Irishman," which is based on one of our area's most notorious mobsters, was just released by Netflix.

The film was directed by Martin Scorsese and features actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.

It's about Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran and Russell Bufalino, who were from Luzerne County. The pair allegedly came up with a plot to kill Jimmy Hoffa in 1975.

Bufalino was sent to federal prison back in 1982, and during that time, there was a fear that in his absence, a mafia power struggle would break out in our area.

Newswatch 16's Bob Reynolds takes us back to that time in this edition of the Video Vault.

