Traffic Blocked by Stuck Truck
SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews had to deal with a stuck truck in Scranton Wednesday afternoon.
A box truck from New Jersey got stuck going under a railroad bridge on Theodore Street in Scranton around 1 p.m.
Traffic was blocked for a short time while crews cleared the wreck.
41.437506 -75.667385
5 comments
fortisveritas
😂🤣😂🤣
norman vincent
The bridge looks like it’s been tagged a few times in the past.
lickerblisters
Must….get…..this……truck..
under….this…..bridge. THERE!
donny hud43987
LMAO! Wow!!!
Giggity-MF-goo
oh… a truck…NJ…