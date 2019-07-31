This week on POL: Lake Wallenpaupack Bass Fishing & Drop Tine Archery Ten Point Crossbow Giveaway

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Lake Wallenpaupack to fish with the winner of the Hall's Fishing Frenzy Contest.  Plus, we'll pick the winner of the Ten Point crossbow in the Drop Tine Archery Bow Giveaway.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 on WNEP.

