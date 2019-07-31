‘The Irishman’ Trailer Teases Gangster Epic With Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci

Netflix has revealed a two-minute trailer for Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated gangster epic, “The Irishman.”

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci co-star in the movie, a story of organized crime in post-war America told by World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, played by De Niro. Sheeran became a mobster and was involved in union leader Jimmy Hoffa’s disappearance. Hoffa mysteriously vanished in July 1975 at the age of 62.

Scorsese also relied on use of “de-aging” visual effects to portray his mobsters in their younger years.

Plus, there’s gangsters, mobsters, guns and golden pinky rings galore.

The film is set for a world premiere as the opening night selection at the 2019 New York Film Festival. It’s Scorsese’s second Netflix release of the year, the first was his Bob Dylan documentary “Rolling Thunder Revue.”

Netflix is positioning the “The Irishman” as an Oscar hopeful. It was adapted from Charles Brandt’s 2003 book, “I Heard You Paint Houses.”

The supporting cast includes Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano, Sebastian Maniscalco and Harvey Keitel.

No official release date has been announced for when the film will begin streaming on Netflix.