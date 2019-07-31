× Singing and Dancing at Performing Arts Camp

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For the last 3,840 minutes, a group of students has been singing songs from the Broadway musical “Rent” and tapping their toes to some theatrical beats.

“I think it’s awesome. I absolutely love everything about it. It teaches me skills that I never figured I’d ever learn that will help me. I think it makes me a better performer,” said Noah Cook, Stroudsburg High School senior.

The musical and dance numbers are all part of the Pocono Mountains Music Festival Performing Arts Camp.

More than 30 students, from school districts all throughout the Poconos, are taking part in this two-week camp at Pocono Mountain East High School near Mount Pocono. Students are learning from some of the best in the business.

“They each get a tap class every day, 90 minutes of tap dancing, 90 minutes of musical theater dance, 90 minutes of personal vocal coaching, and a couple of group classes together,” said camp director Scott Coulter.

For some of these students, this camp started out as just something fun to do this summer. Now, some are considering even making it into a career.

“It really opened my eyes that I could do Broadway and what that whole world is like, so it’s possibly a consideration now,” said Nia Esposito, home school student.

Esposito was gliding along to the music, learning new dance steps. She liked it so much last year, she decided to come back.

“I just always liked Broadway and all the plays and staging, and I love singing and tap dancing, so having it all be in one whole camp sounded so amazing,” said Esposito.

This is the fourth year the camp has been held. Tuition is $300, but full scholarships are available for some students.

Students will put on a showcase on Friday.