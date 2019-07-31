Row Home Fire Rekindles in Shamokin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAMOKIN, Pa. -- A fire broke out at row homes for the second time in 24 hours.

Crews were called back to North Franklin Street in Shamokin around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 flames rekindled in one of the homes damaged in Tuesday's massive fire.

Authorities say the fire started in an attic.

No one was injured in Wednesday morning's blaze because these row homes were evacuated Tuesday.

Flames first broke out Tuesday morning.

The Northumberland County coroner says Brea Scandle, 23, died in that fire.

Nine homes were damaged Tuesday.

The assistant fire chief tells Newswatch 16 things are under control Wednesday morning.

"I think it's under control. We're going to have our local police department, you know, drive by and do patrols on it and just keep an eye on it. And if it lights up again, we'll be here to take care of it," said Shamokin Assistant Fire Chief Stephen Jeffery.

He also thanked the community for their patience.

"Thank you for your patience. and thank you, everybody, who helped us out yesterday [Tuesday] and here this morning proving us with water," added Asst. Chief Jeffery.

Investigators are looking into what caused those fires in Northumberland County.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

40.791745 -76.550281