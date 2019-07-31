Restaurant Razed in Forest City

Posted 4:16 pm, July 31, 2019, by

FOREST CITY, Pa. — A longtime restaurant was taken down Wednesday in Susquehanna County. Folks in Forest City stopped by as they remembered the old place one last time.

What took a crew to build was taken down by a single excavator. Despite heavy rains in Forest City, the machine took down the Parkway Bar and Restaurant piece by piece.

“I am choked up,” said Mayor Christopher Glinton. “Part of the history is going. It is bittersweet. It is new life coming to the town. We are losing something old but something new is coming.”

The family-operated restaurant was open on Main Street until the late 1990s. It’s now reduced to rubble.

Ed Rotchford wanted to see all the commotion outside his front door.

“It has been there for so long, but I guess you got to move on,” Rotchford said.

“The Suzkis opened that restaurant and then when I got married 27 years ago. We had our wedding reception there, and as far as I know, it is the only wedding reception they ever did,” said Kelley Statkun.

Hornbeck Chevrolet located across the street brought the property as part of an expansion project.

General manager James Hazen says once the building is torn down, it will provide more space for the dealership.

“By us expanding our dealership, we are able to sell more cars to the community, sell cars to the surrounding communities, and that is something we are really proud of and want to bring people to,” Hazen said.

Hazen expects the lot to be ready for business by the end of the week.

