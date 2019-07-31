New Diving Boards Make a Big Splash at Pottsville Pool

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- We've had a lot of steaming hot days this summer, and what better way to cool off than taking a dip in the pool?

A community pool in Pottsville has served as a refresher since the 1960s, and now it has a new addition that's added more excitement.

This season, there are two new additions at the JFK Memorial Pool that are getting a lot of attention. For the first time in 15 years, there are two new diving boards.

"I like that it's more challenging for the high dive and it's a lot scarier. I like them a lot," said Allegra Hossler.

The new diving boards were installed a week ago. Just last year, both diving boards were about 3 feet high. Now, there's a high dive that hangs about 10 feet above the water.

"The diving boards have added a lot. We think they're a major attraction. We've noticed a lot of new people coming to the pool due to them. A lot of people really love them. When they come, they always say, 'Oh man, it's a ton of fun going off that big one!' Kids go off it all the time," said lifeguard Kenneth Glore.

JFK Memorial Pool is open seven days a week from noon to 7 p.m.

