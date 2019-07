Fire crews are on McAlpine Street in Duryea. Right now we see smoke being vented from the roof of a home. No details from officials yet. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/fWsTq3aiFi — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) July 31, 2019

DURYEA, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in Luzerne County Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 11 a.m. in a home on McAlpine Street in Duryea.

Smoke was coming from the roof of the building when crews were on scene.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on the cause.