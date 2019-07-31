× Duo Sent to Prison for CVS Robbery

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two men who held up a CVS pharmacy in Scranton last year have learned their fate.

Officials say Rashad Coleman, 26, and Coreon House, 21, both of Indianapolis, Indiana, were sentenced Tuesday to nearly 10 and a half years behind bars. They pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Coleman and House robbed the CVS along Moosic Street in May of 2018.

The men pointed a gun at an employee and got away with numerous bottles of pills, including Oxycodone and Xanax.

The duo, along with getaway driver Nicola Dunlap, were picked up a short time later on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.