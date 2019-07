× Crash in the Poconos Tangles Interstate Traffic

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County is tying up traffic.

The wreck happened Wednesday morning on I-80 west just before the exit for I-380 north toward Scranton (293).

There is a lane restriction.

PennDOT has not said how long the interstate will be blocked.

80 Westbound between Scotrun and 380 is crawling due to a reported Tractor trailer accident in Monroe county pic.twitter.com/l38drq0Yy5 — Dan Turansky (@PoconoDan16) July 31, 2019

There is no word on injuries or the cause of the crash.

Check real-time traffic conditions at WNEP Traffic Tracker.