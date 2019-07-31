City Leaders Address Recent Violence in Williamsport

Posted 5:28 pm, July 31, 2019, by

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. —  Ayliem Coleman, 16, was shot and killed in Williamsport on Tuesday, just two days after another teen was shot in the city. City officials said Wednesday that they are doing all they can to keep the city and its residents safe.

Two shootings in just two days left a 16 year old dead and a 17 year old in the hospital with injuries.

The rise in shootings has caused folks in Williamsport to wonder what is happening in their city. Several people in Williamsport did not want to talk to us on camera as they fear the shootings are gang-related and do not want to risk being targeted.

Williamsport Police Chief Damon Hagan could not comment too much on the matter.

“The question you asked me earlier about whether there is any gang-related effect, that is also under investigation and I can’t comment on the ongoing investigation at this time,” said Chief Hagan.

Related Story
Teen Dead After Williamsport Shooting

Williamsport police did tell Newswatch 16 that more officers will be patrolling the city due to the recent shootings.

“We obviously understand that the public is going to be concerned about what is going on, and that’s why I say every resource available to us is being brought to bear,” Hagan added.

The recent shootings in Williamsport have not only raised questions for folks who live in the city but also for those coming into town for the Little League World Series.

“I would say to those that are coming in, come enjoy our community. Our community has a number of wonderful amenities to take advantage of. Obviously, a majority are coming for the Little League World Series and you know, this does not define us,” said council member Derek Slaughter.

Slaughter, a member of city council and challenger for mayor, spoke on behalf of the city and says the community needs to do one thing.

“I understand that people are going to be scared during this time and there is going to be fear but that can’t define us as a community. We absolutely have to work together in conjunction with law enforcement,” said Slaughter.

The Williamsport police could not provide any more details into the investigation and have yet to make an arrest for either shooting.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.