WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police in Schuylkill County are searching for a missing man.

They say 84-year-old Mitchell Bassar was last seen around 3 p.m. on Monday in West Brunswick Township.

Bassar drives a silver Dodge SUV.

Troopers say he may be confused.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Schuylkill Haven.