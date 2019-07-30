Trees, Power Lines Down After Storms

Damaging storms rolled through our area Tuesday afternoon.
The storms toppled trees and ripped out power lines in Lackawanna County.
We found branches down onto a home along Swetland Street in Scranton.
It was a similar scene a few miles away in Old Forge where emergency crews were checking out downed power lines and a tree near Sibley Avenue.
In Luzerne County, a cemetery was also damaged. A viewer sent in photos from Marcy Cemetery along Foote Avenue where you can see a large branch snapped and crushed a pickup truck.
A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for most of the area until 9 p.m.