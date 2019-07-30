Trees, Power Lines Down After Storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Damaging storms rolled through our area Tuesday afternoon.

The storms toppled trees and ripped out power lines in Lackawanna County.

We found branches down onto a home along Swetland Street in Scranton.

It was a similar scene a few miles away in Old Forge where emergency crews were checking out downed power lines and a tree near Sibley Avenue.

In Luzerne County, a cemetery was also damaged. A viewer sent in photos from Marcy Cemetery along Foote Avenue where you can see a large branch snapped and crushed a pickup truck.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for most of the area until 9 p.m.