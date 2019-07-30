RailRiders power past Syracuse

Posted 6:48 pm, July 30, 2019, by

The SWB RailRiders used an 8th inning home run from Trey Amburgey to break a 3-3 and lift the home team to a 6-3 win over the Mets.  Amburgey's emergence as a power hitter, the blast was his 19th of the season, is a matter of making pitchers pay for their mistakes instead of just putting the ball in play.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.