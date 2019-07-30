RailRiders power past Syracuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The SWB RailRiders used an 8th inning home run from Trey Amburgey to break a 3-3 and lift the home team to a 6-3 win over the Mets. Amburgey's emergence as a power hitter, the blast was his 19th of the season, is a matter of making pitchers pay for their mistakes instead of just putting the ball in play.