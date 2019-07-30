Painting the ‘Y’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- The most important activity at the Greater Scranton YMCA on Tuesday was painting, and it's not a solo sport.

Members of the Y and campers were asked to pick up a paintbrush and take part in creating the facility's own mural. It was sketched out by the organization Heart To Art but designed by the members.

"Some people were very, very adamant about what they wanted included in the mural, and somebody as young as 8, and we have somebody in their 90s working to design the mural," said CEO Trish Fisher.

"I think people who are coming to it are deciding, 'Oh, I like this,' or 'I want to paint this.' Maybe it's something they have a particular connection to. And that's what this is all about," said Beth Burkhouser of Heart To Art.

Adam Jones picked out the iconic Electric City sign.

"Because that's one of the most biggest parts of the city that we have as our town."

While Chloe Ratchko was drawn to the people.

"I'm inspired by a lot of the people I see here. The hair was inspired by my sister's hair. She has curly hair, so I was trying to go for something like that."

The mural will be completed over the course of eight hours, then every artist who works on it is asked to sign the back.

"They sign the back and it becomes their painting, so this is community," Burkhouser said.

"It's really heartwarming and actually brought tears to my eyes because everything that we planned for today. Since February we've been working on this. It's really come together exactly how we pictured it," Fisher added.

Heart To Art will work some of its magic on the mural, then it will be hung at the Y sometime in the next few weeks.