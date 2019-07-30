Former Attorney General Kathleen Kane to Be Released from Prison Early

Former Pennsylvania attorney general and Scranton native Kathleen Kane is set to be released from prison on Wednesday.

Kane served about eight months of a 10- to 23-month sentence.

She's been locked up in Montgomery County since November after a jury found her guilty of perjury and leaking private information to the media.

Kane was forced to step down as attorney general three years ago.

