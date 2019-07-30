UPDATE: Coroner Called to Row Home Fire in Shamokin

Posted 6:43 am, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 08:13AM, July 30, 2019

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a row home fire in Northumberland County.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday on North Franklin Street in Shamokin.

Officials say a woman was killed in the fire. Her name has been released.

Seven of the attached row homes are affected.

Fire crews from several communities have been called in to battle this blaze.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the place.

One man was also helped out from one of the row homes. He was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition.

A state police fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of Tuesday morning’s fire in Shamokin.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

