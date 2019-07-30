Charges Dropped Against Lackawanna County Chiropractor

Posted 6:51 pm, July 30, 2019, by

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Sexual assault charges against a chiropractor in Lackawanna County have been dropped.

John Stevens was arrested back in November after a patient claimed he took advantage of her at his office in South Abington Township.

The Lackawanna County district attorney said Tuesday he decided to drop the charges against Stevens saying there is not enough credible evidence to prove a crime took place.

The district attorney released the following statement:

"I discussed the case at length with our investigators and prosecutors, and after careful consideration, we concluded that we could not move forward with the prosecution. Just as I have a duty and obligation to prosecute a case where there is credible evidence of a crime, as District Attorney, I also have a duty and obligation not to prosecute cases where there isn’t."

According to the district attorney, the case has now been turned over to the State Board of Chiropractic.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.