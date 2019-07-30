Charges Dropped Against Lackawanna County Chiropractor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Sexual assault charges against a chiropractor in Lackawanna County have been dropped.

John Stevens was arrested back in November after a patient claimed he took advantage of her at his office in South Abington Township.

The Lackawanna County district attorney said Tuesday he decided to drop the charges against Stevens saying there is not enough credible evidence to prove a crime took place.

The district attorney released the following statement:

"I discussed the case at length with our investigators and prosecutors, and after careful consideration, we concluded that we could not move forward with the prosecution. Just as I have a duty and obligation to prosecute a case where there is credible evidence of a crime, as District Attorney, I also have a duty and obligation not to prosecute cases where there isn’t."

According to the district attorney, the case has now been turned over to the State Board of Chiropractic.