Attorney General in Wilkes-Barre to Discuss Gun Violence

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Gun violence in Pennsylvania was the topic of a roundtable in Wilkes-Barre headed by Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro joined Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis and mental health experts at Wilkes University on Tuesday.

The group talked about ways communities can combat gun violence from shootings to suicides.

"I think here in Luzerne County we have an issue of gun violence. We also have an issue of people taking their own lives, and at Wilkes they're trying to focus on the mental health and the well-being of the student," Shapiro said.

Shapiro says there are about 1,500 gun deaths each year in Pennsylvania. He says more than half are suicides.