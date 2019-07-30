Attorney General in Wilkes-Barre to Discuss Gun Violence

Posted 11:38 pm, July 30, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Gun violence in Pennsylvania was the topic of a roundtable in Wilkes-Barre headed by Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro joined Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis and mental health experts at Wilkes University on Tuesday.

The group talked about ways communities can combat gun violence from shootings to suicides.

"I think here in Luzerne County we have an issue of gun violence. We also have an issue of people taking their own lives, and at Wilkes they're trying to focus on the mental health and the well-being of the student," Shapiro said.

Shapiro says there are about 1,500 gun deaths each year in Pennsylvania. He says more than half are suicides.

1 Comment

  • Lisa Marshinski

    That Shapiro has a completely different agenda than pretending to be concerned about this so called gun violence. I’m still waiting for the outcry about all the ones killed in auto accidents each year, they said an average of 102 A DAY in 2017, and alcohol related deaths that are almost triple the deaths per year from firearms. Yea, still waiting.

    Reply Report comment
