Troopers Take on Kids in Friendly Softball Game

Posted 11:36 pm, July 29, 2019

HARFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A softball game in Susquehanna County reminded community members that state troopers are no different than anyone else.

Troopers took the field against kids from the Harford First Congregational Church.

Organizers tell us the friendly softball game is meant to show support for police while letting young people get familiar with troopers in their neighborhoods.

"This is really about us as a community becoming more aware of the troopers and their willingness to be a part of the community and getting to know the guys and girls on the team," said Pastor Will Hagenbuch, Harford First Congressional Church

Money from the softball game goes to other outreach programs in Susquehanna County.

