School Dress Code Clothing Needed at PVEN

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network Food and Clothing, or "PVEN," near Brodheadsville, is gearing up for its annual back-to-school clothing drive.

Shirts, pants, and more are already set up, but with about 150 kids to dress this school year, the pantry along Route 209 needs some more donations.

"We are certainly in need of dress code-appropriate clothing for the Pleasant Valley, Pocono Mountain, and Stroudsburg School Districts. We also need brand new socks and underwear for children ages 6 to 18 as well as school shoes," said Hope Christman, PVEN director.

Shirts need to be collared and colors include red, maroon, navy, light blue, white, grey and black.

Navy and khaki pants, dresses, and skirts will be accepted. School pride items, such as sweatshirts and hats are also needed.

If you'd like to make a donation, there are a few ways you can do so. The Clothing Closet is open until noon on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday. You can also call and make an appointment. There is also an easier option, bag up your clothes and drop them in a bin.

PVEN director Hope Christman says this year, the drive will be held on two separate days because there are more students on the distribution list than in years past.

"These are our regular clients. These are not just people from the community that don't normally use our services. These are people who use our services every month that are just in need of a little extra help before the school year starts," said Christman.

The school clothing drive will take place on August 10 and August 12.