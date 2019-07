× Police Investigating Shooting in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Investigators want to know who shot a young person in Williamsport Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. along the 1100 block of Almond Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital. There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Williamsport police.