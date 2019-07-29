National Chicken Wing Day Deals

Today is National Chicken Wing Day!

To celebrate the day, a number of restaurants and bars are offering deals on wings.

Here are some facts and a list of deals on chicken wings:

  • Buffalo, New York lays claim to the birthplace of the chicken wing.
  • Of course, that is where the “Buffalo Wing” comes from as well.
  • The City of Buffalo declared July 29 Chicken Wing Day in the mid-1970s.

Buffalo Wild WingsGet a free snack-sized order of wings with the purchase of any small, medium or large order of boneless or traditional wings Monday. Dine-in only, while supplies last. There’s also an ongoing Wing Tuesday promotion on traditional wings. Buy one traditional wings order and get one of equal value free.

HootersGet All-You-Can-Eat wings for $15.99 Monday. You can learn more at www.hooters.com/ncwd.

P.J. Whelihan’s: Get endless wings for $15.99 Monday. The all-you-can-eat special is dine-in only.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen: Through Monday, get $5 Parmesan Ranch Double Dippers, which include six boneless wings, choice of one side, a biscuit and dual-dipping side of Parmesan Ranch.

TGI FridaysThrough Aug. 4, Fridays has an Endless Appetizers promotion, which includes wings.

