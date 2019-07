× UPDATE: Arrests Made in FBI Search for ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ Accused in Bank Robberies Throughout the East Coast, Including PA

UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in the FBI’s hunt for a bank robber dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit.”

Authorities say Alexis Morales and Circe Baez worked together to rob banks in Pennsylvania, Delaware and North Carolina.

Investigators say the suspect was called the “Pink Lady Bandit” because she carried a pink handbag in at least two of the robberies.

The two were arrested Sunday in Charlotte and appeared in court Monday.

Baez and Morales are both charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The FBI says they each are being held under a four million dollar bond.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The FBI is on the hunt for a woman they have dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit.”

The woman, described by the FBI as either white or Hispanic, has robbed four banks across the East Coast since July 20. Federal authorities gave her the Pink Lady Bandit nickname because of the distinctive pink handbag she carried during at least two of her robberies, the FBI in Charlotte, North Carolina, said. The FBI says the woman is 130 pounds and between five-feet-two to five-feet-four inches tall.

During each robbery, the FBI said the Pink Lady Bandit showed a bank teller a note demanding money.

The first robbery took place July 20 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, about 23 miles west of Harrisburg.

Help the #FBI identify the "Pink Lady Bandit." She is believed to have robbed at least 3 banks along the east coast. The most recent in Ayden, NC. @FBIBaltimore @FBIPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/8zeJewSKDm — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) July 26, 2019

Three days later, authorities say the Pink Lady Bandit robbed a bank in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on the state’s eastern shore.

Between Thursday and Saturday, the Pink Lady Bandit robbed two banks in North Carolina. The first in Ayden, about 90 miles east of Raleigh, on Thursday. The Pink Lady Bandit then traveled 180 miles southwest to Hamlet and robbed another bank on Saturday, the FBI said.

There is a $10,000 reward for anyone with information on the Pink Lady Bandit.