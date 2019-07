Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Car enthusiasts in Luzerne County were able to get a glimpse of the new Chevrolet Corvette.

The 2020 vehicle, called C-8, features a mid-engine design.

It was on display at Fairway Motors Chevrolet in Hazleton on Monday. About 500 people came out Monday morning to see the new car.

The dealership tells Newswatch 16 it is one of two dealerships in the country to display the car.

Get ready for the ride of your life. Design and reserve the 2020 Chevrolet #Corvette #Stingray now: https://t.co/r8Gb5IB5ED pic.twitter.com/hKcJnquKy6 — Chevrolet (@chevrolet) July 19, 2019