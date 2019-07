Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- A park in Carbondale that's switched hands a few times in recent years now officially belongs to the city, and it will remain a park.

Carbondale mistakenly thought it owned White Bridge Park. The city had maintained it for decades.

It was sold at sheriff's sale in 2012.

In 2016, a judge nullified the sale, and Lackawanna County took control of the park.

The county has decided to sell the park to Carbondale for $1.