Babysitter Sentenced for Child Endangerment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROME, Pa. -- A babysitter who pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of the children she was supposed to be watching was sentenced on Monday to two to nine years in prison.

Shyann Hills, 23, of Rome, and another person deprived two children of food, sleep, and water last year at a home in Bradford County.

The pair is also accused of tying up and beating one child.

Hills' co-defendant, Jackayo Frye, 23, of Towanda, was also sentenced to two to nine years back in March after pleading guilty.