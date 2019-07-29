Annual Little League Golf Classic Raises Cash for Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A golf tournament drew in some big names to Williamsport on Monday to promote a big game and help high school students in Lycoming County.

Some former Major Leaguers were at the golf course representing the two teams that will play in the MLB Little League Classic in August. The ballplayers were thrilled to be able to help Little League raise money for its scholarship fund.

"We bring in some former Major League Baseball players, so luckily this year we brought in Andre Dawson and Kent Tekulve, and they really get to represent the ball clubs that are going to be here for the MLB Little League Classic this summer and really represent what Little League is all about," said Kevin Fountain, Little League director of media relations.

The former Major Leaguers were there to promote the MLB Little League Classic that will be played between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs next month in Williamsport. Most tickets for the game go to Little Leaguers and their families who are here for the World Series.

"Nowadays when I get an opportunity to represent my team, represent my teammates, in this case, link that with representing Little League Baseball, I will never ever pass up an opportunity to do that," said former Pittsburgh Pirate Kent Tekulve.

"They get the opportunity now to see a game when they can take a break off and see the players that they idolize, players that they look up to and respect, and that's good," said former Chicago Cub and Hall of Famer Andre Dawson.

Former Cub outfielder Andre Dawson and former Pirate pitcher Kent Tekulve were thrilled to represent their teams but also a great cause.

The Little League Golf Classic isn't just to promote the game that'll happen next month, but it also raises college tuition money for high school seniors in Lycoming County.

"What today's golf outing raises money for is our Carl Stotz Scholarship which goes to high school students in Lycoming County each year to help them support their secondary education as they go on to college," said Fountain.

The scholarship is given out in May, rewarding students based on good academic standing and citizenship.

"At the end of the day, it's all about baseball and the future of baseball, so being able to see former Major Leaguers come out here, Hall of Famers come out here, and show the future of baseball and what Little League is all about."

This year's MLB Little League Classic will take place on August 18 at Historic Bowman Field.