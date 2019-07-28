× In Your Neighborhood

St. Benedict Country Bazaar

Get your family together and head over to Lackawanna County, Thursday through Saturday, August 1-3, for some fun. The St. Benedict Country Bazaar takes place in Newton Township. The event offers a variety of activities, as well as food and entertainment. One of the top sight-seeing spots is the antiques booth. This is a traditional bazaar in the area that still operates through the volunteers of their parish and community.

40th Annual Montrose Blueberry Festival

Summer fun for people of all ages! If that’s what you’re looking for, then head to Susquehanna County, Friday through Saturday, August 2-3. The 40th Annual Montrose Blueberry Festival is two days of festivities. The festival brings thousands of people to scenic Montrose to enjoy blueberry everything, from ice cream to pies. Admission is free and proceeds benefit the Susquehanna County Historical Society and Free Library.

Karing for Keith Operation Kindness Car, Craft Show, Cook Out and Motorcycle Run

Gas up your motorcycle and head to Luzerne County, Saturday, August 3. Karing for Keith Operation Kindness Car, Craft Show, Cook Out and Motorcycle Run kicks off in Ashley. Bike ride registration begins at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 10. All other events start at Noon. Enjoy live music, face painting and much more. Proceeds benefit adults, veterans, service members and disaster victims facing a medical crisis.