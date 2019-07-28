The Annual Italian Festival at St. Joseph's Church will be held August 2nd, 3rd, and 4th at the church grounds in Berwick. Enjoy food, music, raffles, games and more. There will also be a pasta dinner on Sunday.
Good Morning PA – St. Joseph’s Church in Berwick
