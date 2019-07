× Flames Wreck Home in Berwick Overnight

BERWICK, Pa. — Flames ripped through a home overnight in Columbia County.

Crews say the fire sparked just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the place along Fairview Avenue in Berwick.

Photos from the Columbia County Firewire Facebook page show flames engulfing the place.

Firefighters worked to battle the heavy flames and smoke.

Officials have not said if anyone was hurt.

A state police fire marshal has been called in to look for a cause.