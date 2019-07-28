Denny Hamlin Wins Gander RV 400

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With Stewart-Haas Racing on the pole, we thought that's how the race was going to go, but Denny Hamlin was able to put his Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 car into victory lane at Pocono Raceway for the fifth time, winning the Gander RV 400.

"I actually knew we were pretty good yesterday in practice," Hamlin said in victory lane. "Once I get that feeling, it usually translates to a pretty good day on Sunday and it just started off with a great restart at the very beginning. First lap of the race, we got up to 5th or something like that and just battling track position all day. I knew we had a great car, but once we got up front, it was unbelievable. Thankful for the track for putting up the extra grip up there because that's what I used to get around those guys in turns 1 and 3. It was a fun race! I thought it was better racing that what we've had here in the past as far as the grooves and we can make it even better."

"Just situations didn't go our way the way we needed them to today," said Erik Jones, who finished in second place. "At the end, we still had a shot there at the front row but the top is just real dominant on restarts and we couldn't really do much there at the end. A couple close weeks here now but we definitely got the speed to do it so we gotta close it out."

"Its a good, solid day for our Bass Pro Shops Camry," Martin Truex Jr. said after finishing in 3rd place. "We put ourselves in position there at the end and it didn't work out the way we needed it to. Happy with the job everybody did and it's a good momentum booster for us."

"I felt like the guys did a good job today with strategy and maximized our restarts," said William Byron, who finished 4th. "Got fortunate on a couple lanes. It was just a struggle from what we had in practice. It just didn't feel the same. So we'll just go on from it and go on to Watkins Glen. Thankfully got a good finish out of it which is really good for our playoff hopes."

"I was worried about fuel to be honest with you," Hamlin added. "I didn't know how it was all going to turn out and luckily it turned out great."

Hamlin hopes to defend his title in the 2020 double header here at Pocono Raceway.