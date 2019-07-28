Car Wash Held to Help Young Boy with Epilepsy Get Service Dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A car wash was held in Lycoming County on Sunday to help a young boy get a service dog.

Aiden is an 11 year old with epilepsy and was approved for a seizure service dog last year. The pup, named Winston, is almost done with his training, but his family needs some help paying to get him home.

People lined up in Old Lycoming Township to get their cars washed. The family says the support means the world to them.

Once Winston arrives, he will be able to help keep Aidan safe as well as give him independence and confidence.

There is also a GoFundMe set up if you would like to help.