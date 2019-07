Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- One person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after their car crashed into a porch in Luzerne County.

It happened around 10 a.m. in Forty Fort.

Officials say the driver was pulling out of her driveway along Richard Street when her slipper got caught in the pedal. The car then slammed into her neighbor's porch.

No one in the home was injured, but the driver was taken to a hospital to be checked out.