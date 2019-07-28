Brunch for Veterans in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Veterans from around our area were treated to a brunch Sunday morning in Lackawanna County.

Volunteers from VFW Post 5207 in Covington Township honored vets from the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center and the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center with good food and entertainment.

Organizers say it's all to show appreciation for the vets and all the sacrifices they have made.

"We really enjoy helping our fellow comrades and veterans out there with this. We have volunteers who are officers of this VFW, members of the VFW, auxiliary members, and we even have volunteers who came from the local fire departments to come help support this program that we do for all veterans," said William Lamond, post commander.

After brunch, a DJ was on hand for veterans to dance and sing karaoke.