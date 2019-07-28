Benefit for Family that Lost House, Pets in Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. -- A community came out to support a family in Lackawanna County who lost everything in a fire earlier this summer.

The Varady family's home in Fleetville burned in early June. The family also lost five pets.

On Sunday, people flocked to the Clarks Summit Fire Hall for a fundraiser to help the family piece their lives back together.

"Everybody should live in a community like this. The people come out for you, support you, and all the help, I have to say thank you to everybody, the firemen who tried to save my house," said Vicky Varady.

The fundraiser featured a pasta dinner, raffle baskets, and a silent auction.