Wrapping Up Go Joe 22 and St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon

Posted 11:23 pm, July 27, 2019

Joe Snedeker completed his mission. Go Joe 22 wrapped up Friday night in Lackawanna County at the St. Joseph's Festival.

The two-night telethon wrapped up Saturday night, and it was another successful year.

This year, $385,249 was raised for St. Joseph's Center in Scranton, which provides programs and services for children and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Joe started cycling in Ohio this year, not far from the home town of astronaut Neil Armstrong since this year's bike ride coincided with the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Go Joe 22 raised $290,728 toward the total.

The St. Joseph's Festival was held this weekend on the grounds of Marywood University.

The festival wraps up on Sunday.

