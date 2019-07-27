Waverly Community House Celebrates 100 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Standing proudly on North Abington Road in Waverly, it's hard to miss the Waverly Community House, known throughout the community as simply "The Comm."

Opened in 1920, this weekend kicked off its centennial celebration, bringing out many to celebrate the history of the Waverly community.

"I couldn't imagine it without it because the Waverly Comm is just such an important building in this area," explained Ethan Cutillo of Clarks Summit.

"It just helps foster a broader sense of community through encouraging individuals' passions," added Alex Fried of Clarks Summit, who also works at The Comm as a counselor. He loves watching the community grow with The Comm throughout his childhood and as an adult.

"I now see the kids I knew when they were in kindergarten. They're now seventh and eighth graders, and some of the kids are now counselors, and I'm working alongside of them even though I remember when they could barely walk and talk."

The Comm hosts a variety of programs all year long open to the community. Kids like Ethan Cutillo say it's the friendships he made at The Comm that make this place so important to him.

"It's almost like home because I have so many friends here, and I've been going here since I was five, at Comm Camp, so it's been a great experience," said Cutillo.

Those who run the Waverly Community House say they're already thinking about the next 100 years.

"What's most rewarding is they all have such wonderful memories, and I think that we're able to meet the expectation because The Comm always had a standard of excellence, a tradition of excellence, and we're continuing with that, and that's what's really gratifying as we go forward into the hundred years," said executive director Maria Wilson.

Wilson said the centennial celebration took almost two years to plan, and each event this year will honor the milestone.

While the standard of excellence is unwavering, the structure is always changing to meet the needs of the community it serves.

"It's always adapted to the community needs. It used to have a bowling alley, a roller-skating rink, which is something I didn't know about until today. And who knows what's going to come in the next 20, 50 years," said Fried.