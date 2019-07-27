Playing Wiffle Ball in Keystone State Games

Posted 6:33 pm, July 27, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The Keystone State Games have been going on for almost 40 years, but a new sport was introduced to the games for the first time this year.

The inaugural Keystone State Games Wiffle Ball Tournament took place Saturday afternoon at Diamond City Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Most of the teams are from Luzerne County, but one team came up from Philadelphia. The players Newswatch 16 spoke with say it's a fun way to meet new people and get involved in the community.

"It makes me feel like a kid again. I turned 31 this year and you know, work and life and everything comes into play, but when I come out here, I feel like I'm 12 years old again, just playing catch," said Zach Artim of Mountain Top.

The tournament was organized by the director of the Backyard Wiffle Ball League, Kevin Sickle. He hopes to make it an annual event and get more people involved each year.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.