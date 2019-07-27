Playing Wiffle Ball in Keystone State Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The Keystone State Games have been going on for almost 40 years, but a new sport was introduced to the games for the first time this year.

The inaugural Keystone State Games Wiffle Ball Tournament took place Saturday afternoon at Diamond City Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Most of the teams are from Luzerne County, but one team came up from Philadelphia. The players Newswatch 16 spoke with say it's a fun way to meet new people and get involved in the community.

"It makes me feel like a kid again. I turned 31 this year and you know, work and life and everything comes into play, but when I come out here, I feel like I'm 12 years old again, just playing catch," said Zach Artim of Mountain Top.

The tournament was organized by the director of the Backyard Wiffle Ball League, Kevin Sickle. He hopes to make it an annual event and get more people involved each year.