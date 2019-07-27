Picnic in Luzerne County for Foster Families

Posted 6:32 pm, July 27, 2019, by

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was the perfect day for a picnic, and one in Luzerne County had a special purpose.

State troopers hosted families for the annual Go Blue Cookout near Drums.

The picnic is open to foster children and their families.

Brandon's Forever Home helps organize the event that's meant to build strong relationships between the kids and law enforcement.

"It's our goal for them to have a great day, a great relationship, and start mending that fence where they think that maybe they're bad guys, and we want them to think otherwise," said Lori Ogurkis, Brandon's Forever Home.

Along with lunch, the kids got to interact with the state police K-9 unit and learn about the Special Emergency Response Team.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.