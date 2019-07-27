Picnic in Luzerne County for Foster Families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was the perfect day for a picnic, and one in Luzerne County had a special purpose.

State troopers hosted families for the annual Go Blue Cookout near Drums.

The picnic is open to foster children and their families.

Brandon's Forever Home helps organize the event that's meant to build strong relationships between the kids and law enforcement.

"It's our goal for them to have a great day, a great relationship, and start mending that fence where they think that maybe they're bad guys, and we want them to think otherwise," said Lori Ogurkis, Brandon's Forever Home.

Along with lunch, the kids got to interact with the state police K-9 unit and learn about the Special Emergency Response Team.