WEST WYOMING, Pa. -- A man was pulled from a pond in Luzerne County and rushed to the hospital.

Officials say they were called to a retention pond along Swetland Lane in West Wyoming just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Crews say the man was swimming with friends when he went under.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.