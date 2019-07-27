Fire Company Burns in Tioga County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. -- A fire station in Tioga County caught fire Saturday evening.

Flames were coming from the roof of the Lawrenceville Fire Department on Mechanic Street around 6 p.m.

The fire department posted to its Facebook page that crews were able to save two ambulances and a patrol truck. They got one fire engine out, but it had heat and fire damage.

No one was seriously hurt.

There is no word what caused the fire.