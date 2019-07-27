Danville Woman Reflects on Record-setting Swim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ITALY -- A swimmer from Montour County is now a world first.

Back in June, we introduced you to April Warrick of Danville who was training to become the first American woman to swim from Italy to France. Now, after accomplishing her goal, she spoke to Newswatch 16 about her record swim.

"I noticed I could see the ocean floor, and I just started bawling. It was so emotional because I knew that I did it. I knew that I made it. I was right there," Warrick said.

With waves slapping her in the face, Warrick swam from Corsica, France to Sardinia, Italy Friday afternoon in a little over four and a half hours.

Upon completing the 9.3-mile swim, Warrick became the first American woman to cross the Bonifacio Channel solo. We spoke with Warrick over Facetime from Italy.

She says the swim didn't come without its challenges.

"The first five miles, the current was in my favor, so it was really easy. And then that last mile, it seemed like the current drastically changed, so it was against me, and that made it really, really hard."

Not only was the current a challenge, but she was also stung multiple times by jellyfish.

"They just feel like bee stings. I got one on my face and my hairline over here. I have some on my arms, on my side, so they'll be some cool scars," she laughed.

Warrick was introduced to open water swimming last year and has since swam from Alcatraz Island to San Fransisco twice. She says she hopes to tackle more open water races in the future.

"I think the next big one will either be crossing Lake Tahoe or one of the five Great Lakes. Maybe all five of them, but not sure yet."

And despite being tired and sore after her 9.3-mile swim, Warrick says she wouldn't change a thing.

"Just the feeling of finishing made all the pain and everything worth it."