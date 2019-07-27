Danville Woman Reflects on Record-setting Swim

Posted 6:23 pm, July 27, 2019, by

ITALY -- A swimmer from Montour County is now a world first.

Back in June, we introduced you to April Warrick of Danville who was training to become the first American woman to swim from Italy to France. Now, after accomplishing her goal, she spoke to Newswatch 16 about her record swim.

"I noticed I could see the ocean floor, and I just started bawling. It was so emotional because I knew that I did it. I knew that I made it. I was right there," Warrick said.

With waves slapping her in the face, Warrick swam from Corsica, France to Sardinia, Italy Friday afternoon in a little over four and a half hours.

Related Story
Woman Completes Record Setting Swim

Upon completing the 9.3-mile swim, Warrick became the first American woman to cross the Bonifacio Channel solo. We spoke with Warrick over Facetime from Italy.

She says the swim didn't come without its challenges.

"The first five miles, the current was in my favor, so it was really easy. And then that last mile, it seemed like the current drastically changed, so it was against me, and that made it really, really hard."

Not only was the current a challenge, but she was also stung multiple times by jellyfish.

"They just feel like bee stings. I got one on my face and my hairline over here. I have some on my arms, on my side, so they'll be some cool scars," she laughed.

Related Story
Danville Swimmer to Attempt World Record

Warrick was introduced to open water swimming last year and has since swam from Alcatraz Island to San Fransisco twice. She says she hopes to tackle more open water races in the future.

"I think the next big one will either be crossing Lake Tahoe or one of the five Great Lakes. Maybe all five of them, but not sure yet."

And despite being tired and sore after her 9.3-mile swim, Warrick says she wouldn't change a thing.

"Just the feeling of finishing made all the pain and everything worth it."

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.