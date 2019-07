Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- An event held in Lackawanna County on Saturday benefits children who were abused.

Clubs and Keys teed off at 3 p.m. at Glenmaura National Golf Club in Moosic with a nine-hole golf tournament.

All the money raised benefits the Children's Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

CAC provides services and programs to children and teens who have been subjected to sexual or physical abuse.

After the tournament, the golfers were treated to a dueling piano show.