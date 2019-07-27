Benefit for Woman Battling Breast Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD, Pa. -- A benefit was held in Lackawanna County for a woman fighting cancer.

Cindy McDermott, of Jermyn, was diagnosed with breast cancer eight years ago, but was recently, she was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

Friends and family gathered at the William Walker Hose Company in Mayfield on Saturday to help Cindy's crusade against cancer.

Cindy tells us she was touched by the outpouring of support from the community.

"I'm very grateful for the community and everyone who has turned out today," she said. "I can't thank people enough for what they've done for me and my family."

The benefit featured a pasta dinner as well as live music, kid's activities, and basket raffles.